Sheezan Khan Keeps Changing His Statements: Police on Investigating Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: So far, the statements of 17 people related to the case have been recorded. The police said 'Sheezan Khan is changing his statement again and again'.

Actor Sheezan Khan who has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma has denied allegations that he had been dating several girls while he was in a relationship with the deceased actor, police said. On Tuesday, Waliv Police said that Khan keeps repeatedly changing his statements and has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star. Tunisha Sharma’s body was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the television serial on December 24.

Tunisha’s mother claimed that Sheezan was cheating on her. On the basis of the statement of Tunisha’s mother, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested. Sheezan has been in police custody for the last two days and we are continuously interrogating the accused,” said a police official. Police said they are trying to find out about Sheezan’s “secret girlfriend.”

According to the police, Sheezan broke down during interrogation in front of the female officer. When the lady police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying,” an official said.

According to the woman officer, the actor did not open up and it was difficult to guess his emotions by looking at his body language till yesterday, but last night he started crying during interrogation.

Female officer and Station House Officer Kailash Barve is set to interrogate Sheezan again.

Whatever inquiry is being done on the basis of the family’s allegations. Sheezan has denied the existence of any other girl in his life,” said police.

The investigation is progressing. So far, the statements of 17 people related to the case have been recorded. Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now he has not given any clear reason of the breakup. The statements of all the people who were present during the suicide on the set will be recorded,” said police.

During the investigation, Sheezan behaved normally. “Because he is an actor, he might be trying to make it look like this. There is no sadness on his face but police are probing from every angle,” said police.

The police said they are recording the statements of all those who were close to the two or had worked together with them.

So far the police has not found anything that has indicated that the pair had a fight, which is being claimed to have been the trigger for the alleged death by suicide of Tunisha.

During his interrogation, the actor has so far detailed three reasons to the police for ending his relationship with Tunisha.

He has cited the age difference between the two for breaking up. Secondly, he said that they are both from different religions and thirdly he said that both their families were opposed to their relationship, so they broke up,” the police said.

Police said they are taking the help of experts to retrieve data of mobile phones of Tunisha and Sheezan.

