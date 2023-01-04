Sheezan Khan Made Reels With Tunisha Sharma, They Were Doing Masti: Friend Reveals What Happened Hours Before Death

Sheezan Khan's friend reveals what happened between him and Tunisha Sharma on the day before her death. He says the late actor even made Instagram reels with Sheezan and it was all very shocking.

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan couldn’t speak and was constantly crying, says his friend who was with him at the time of Tunisha Sharma’s death. Shaan Shashank Mishra talked to the news daily and recalled what happened on the day of Tunisha’s death. He revealed that Sheezan took his co-star to the hospital while he was still in the costume and was constantly weeping.

Speaking to the Times of India, Shaan said, “I was with him on December 24 and the wee hours of the following day. First, at the hospital and then at the police station.” He added that Tunisha’s mother had already filed a complaint against Sheezan by then and his mother was by his side.

SHEEZAN KHAN COULDN’T SPEAK

Shaan said he made him change into normal clothes while he was totally devastated over Tunisha’s death. “Tunisha’s mother had filed a complaint when we were at the hospital. He was in the costume in which he was shooting and I made him change into his normal clothes. He couldn’t speak and was crying. He was shocked by what had happened. His mother was there, too,” he said.

SHEEZAN AND TUNISHA MADE INSTAGRAM REELS ON DAY OF HER DEATH

Reacting to the reports of Tunisha and Sheezan’s argument on the day of her death, Shaan said nothing of that sort happened, and in fact, they were having fun together. “I asked him about what happened and he said that they all were laughing and doing masti (fun) on the set. It was a good atmosphere. He even told me that Tunisha made a video on her phone with him for a reel. There was no fight or argument between them,” he said.

As per many reports and Mumbai Police’s statement, Tunisha and Sheezan had an argument 15 minutes before her death. She was found dead on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul in which Sheezan plays the titular lead.

Sheezan is currently under 14-day judicial custody. On Monday, his family members organised a press conference and denied all the allegations against him. They also claimed that Tunisha’s relationship with her mother wasn’t cordial and therefore, she would get anxiety and panic attacks.

