Sheezan Mohammed Khan Breaks Silence For First Time on Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case

Actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan has opened up for the first time after former girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma's death. He spoke about missing the late actress. Check the full article.

Actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan who was granted bail on Saturday, March 4, walked out of Thane jail on Sunday, March 5 in Tunisha Sharma’s death case. For the first time, Sheezan opened up on his former girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma’s death. The actress was found dead on the sets of their TV show Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul last year in December and cops said it was a case of suicide.

When Sheezan came out, he spoke exclusively to ETimes and broke the silence for the first time about the case. When Sheezan was inside the jail, his sisters Falak Naaz and Shafaqq Naaz supported him. Sheezan told the portal that he misses Tunisha and if she would have been here, she would have supported him. “I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me.” He further talked about being back from the prison, and with his family. “Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them”, Khan told.

He added, “Finally, I am with my family! It’s an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother.”

Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaqq expressed her gratitude, saying: “Shukar”. Another sister Falak also shared an Instagram story with ‘Alhamdulillah’, thanking God as the court granted bail to her brother.

The court ordered Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s bail with Rs 1 Lakh surety bond on Saturday and asked the actor to submit his passport as well.

