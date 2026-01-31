Shefali Bagga slams viral Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon AI poster linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘This is disgusting’

What started as a simple dinner outing in Mumbai has now turned into a full-blown online discussion. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal were recently seen outside a restaurant on January 25. There were no pictures together, no statements, and no public display of anything unusual. Yet, the sighting was enough for social media to jump to conclusions.

Videos from paparazzi pages showed Chahal in a black shirt with faded blue jeans, while Shefali wore a black bodycon dress. Paps even asked them to pose together, but the two quietly walked past without responding.

AI posters add fuel to the fire

Soon after, AI-generated posters began circulating online. These posters were styled around the theme of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and featured Chahal alongside his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash, and Shefali Bagga. The idea was to draw a comparison with the film’s chaotic romantic storyline.

The posters were created by graphic designer Vijay Kumar Baria (@vijaycreationn) and were later deleted, but not before they spread widely across platforms.

Shefali Bagga’s sharp reaction

Clearly upset by the content, Shefali addressed the issue on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 31. She did not hold back while calling out the trolls behind the posters.

She wrote, “This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality.”

Her reaction struck a chord with many users who felt the posters crossed a line.

Chahal responds with sarcasm

Interestingly, Yuzvendra Chahal also reacted to the viral content, but in his own sarcastic way. Commenting on the posters on Friday, he wrote, “2-3 reh gai Admin do better research next time.”

His remark added another layer to the online chatter, though he did not directly address the dating rumours.

Silence from others and ongoing speculation

So far, neither RJ Mahvash nor Dhanashree Verma has commented on the matter.

The timing of this controversy also comes amid speculation that Chahal and RJ Mahvash may have unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading to rumours that they may have parted ways.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was earlier married to Dhanashree Verma, got officially divorced in March 2025. With no official word from anyone involved, the internet continues to speculate, while Shefali’s strong response has shifted the focus to the larger issue of online trolling and misuse of AI content.