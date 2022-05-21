Shehnaaz Gill at Giorgia Andriani’s Birthday: Actor Shehnaaz Gill rose to stardom after her appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. She became the audience’s favourite with her charming personality and innocence. Gill who went through a transformation journey post-Bigg Boss was spotted at Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani’s birthday event on Friday, and her look made us swoon. Shehnaaz Gill looked lovely in a white co-ord ensemble that was made for her. Her hair was styled in a neat bun and she wore golden hoops to complete the appearance. Gill was also wearing a lovely pair of brown heels. Giorgia, on the other hand, accessorised her black dress with a clutch and silver coloured footwear.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Aka 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Raises Temperature In A Black Latex Body Fit Dress, Checkout Her Top Stunning Looks Here | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill and Giorgia Andriani struck poses:

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted feeding cake to Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani during the latter’s birthday party. Several photos and videos from the party have surfaced online, including one showing Shehnaaz speaking with Arbaaz. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Breathtaking Gorgeous in Saree And Gajra From Sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Fans Celebrate

Shehnaaz and Giorgia were seen giggling in the car as they arrive at the venue in the video shared by a paparazzi account. Shehnaaz was also seen feeding Giorgia cake before cleaning her mouth.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Giorgia Andriani’s viral videos from the party:

Arbaaz Khan has been dating an Italian actor, and dancer, Giorgia for some years. Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora between 1998 and 2017. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will feature Shehnaaz Gill. Farhad Samji directed the film, which also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge, as well as Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in significant roles.

