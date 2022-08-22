Shehnaaz Gill After Sidharth Shukla’s Demise: Actor Shehnaaz Gill rose to stardom with her charm and simplicity on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. Gill, who lost her close friend and rumoured BF Sidharth Shukla to a heart attack, was most affected by his death. Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss and never opened up about their relationship in public but their chemistry was undeniable. The actor revealed how she battled the grief and came out stronger post his demise.Also Read - Salman Khan Shares His New Look In Long Hair As He Shoots For Bhaijaan In Leh-Ladakh- See Pic

Shehnaaz admitted that she purposefully hid her emotions in public despite feeling them, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She said, “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Gets Annoyed When Asked About Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal: 'Media Jhoot Kyu Bolti Hai...' - Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram Post For Sidharth Shukla:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill prepared a song video called ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ to honour Sidharth after he passed away. While many of her admirers were grateful, others condemned her and said that she was profiting off Sidharth’s passing. She said, “People don’t know the whole story, so how will they say anything about it. What happened is that I wanted to restart my work, make a comeback and when you respect someone a lot, if you don’t do something for them, then how will you start? So, it was out of respect. And it’s okay, the people who don’t know anything about it, why should we feel sad about they say. Whatever knowledge they have, let them have that only.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s Heartfelt Tribute to Sidharth Shukla:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz denied that she had been replaced in the movie through social media. The actor also slammed the media for claiming her relationship with choreographer Raghav Juyal.

