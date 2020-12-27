In today’s upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode, the channel and the contestants will be celebrating host Salman Khan‘s 55th birthday. The superstar gets a big birthday bash on the sets with stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande. To make the celebrations more special, Shehnaaz Gill danced with Salman on a romantic track and they both looked cute together. A promo video shows that Dharmesh joins them and groove to Just Chill song. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Confirms His Entry in Bigg Boss 14 House as Contestant

Pictures of Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan dancing together are doing rounds on the internet. They will be seen entertaining the audience. Gill's stunning photos from her peppy look go viral. Sh looked every bit of a diva in all the frames. The neon lemon yellow outfit was designed by Shehnaaz's friend and fashion designer Ken Ferns who has been curating many lovely outfits for 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' lately. On the other hand, birthday boy Salman Khan wore a black suit with a red shirt.

Take a look at the pictures of Shehnaaz and Salman’s dance:

The promo of the weekend ka vaar episode shows, the contestants are in full fun and laughter. The housemates performed a special dance performance. Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi will be seen dancing on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, while Arshi and Vikas put up a performance on Kabootar Jaa Jaa Jaa. Jasmin and Abhinav performed on Chicken Kukudku. In the end, all the housemates got together for a performance on ace Swag se Swagat as they did Salman’s iconic steps. Also a part of the celebration were Shehnaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande who did an entertaining dance performance.

To make the celebrations more special, Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez joined Salman on the stage of the Colors show. They played a fun game and danced. The trio also shakes a leg to some iconic Bollywood songs. The celebrations end on a high note with a fun cake-cutting.

Shehnaaz Gill will also make Salman perform on her famous viral meme ‘Sadda Kutta Kutta, Twada Kutta Tommy’.

