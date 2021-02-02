Internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill who has been winning hearts ever since she was seen in Bigg Boss 14, has recently joined hands with popular music rapper Badshah for a song video. The Shona Shona actor traveled to Jammu & Kashmir for the shoot of their new music project. In pictures that went viral, Shehnaaz is seen posing with a woman. A report in PeepingMoon suggested that Shehnaaz was spotted in J&K in pink co-ords. She took a picture with her fan and smiled at the camera. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Her Birthday With Rumoured BF Sidharth Shukla, Videos Go Viral

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared two pictures of Shehnaaz from Jammu:

Earlier on Monday, Shehnaaz was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She chose to wear a comfortable tracksuit, and kept her look casual with white sneakers and white baseball hat. She paired the outfit with a baseball hat and a waist bag. Popularly known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Gill won a lot of hearts after her stint in the reality show.

On January 27, Shehnaaz Gill had celebrated her 28th birthday with rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, his mother and her mother. She and Sidharth have been rumored to be dating. The duo became the popular Jodi of the house and Shehnaaz even confessed her love for him. Post Bigg Boss, they featured in a couple of music videos. Though Shehnaaz did not win the show, she became a popular household name due to her quirky antics in the Bigg Boss house.