Rapper Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill's most-awaited music video 'Fly' has finally released and fans can't stop grooving to the song. The song is shot in Kashmir and it will give you a trip of snow-clad mountains and perfect romance. The song will be loved by all the Punjabi folks as the track has peppy music and lyrics. The song has reached 14 million views in just 24-hours and is trending on number four on YouTube. The music video also features Uchana Amit.

Watch the video here:

The music of the song is given by D Soldierz and the lyrics have been written by Badshah. After watching the video, Sidharth Shukla complimented Shehnaaz and wrote, "Just heard the song FLY loved it… @Its_Badshah big fan… and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it… proud of you… more power to you girl."

Just heard the song FLY loved it … @Its_Badshah big fan … and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it … proud of you … more power to you girl ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz recently received acid attack threats and her morphed videos surfaced online. Opening up about the same, she said, ““I want to congratulate those who are doing these things. It is not affecting me but I think it is getting me sympathy. People are loving me more. People do not realise that if they say something negative about someone, it turns into positivity for the person they are speaking badly about because they get sympathy.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is in Canada, where she is shooting for a film titled ‘Honsla Rakh’. The film is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and also features Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 15 this year. She is also waiting for the release of her music video by Shreya Ghoshal’s Habit opposite Sidharth Shukla. She will also be seen in a music video with rapper Badshah.