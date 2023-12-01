Home

Shehnaaz Gill Beams Her Heart Out As She Poses With Her Grandparents, Fans Get Emotional

Bollywood Diva, singer and model, Shehnaaz Gill in her busy schedule life, finds a memorable moment with her grandparents and brother. Here's how fans reacted to Shehnaaz's post.

Shehnaaz Gill Beams Her Heart Out As She Poses with Her Grandparents and Brother, Fans Say, Greatest Blessing In Life

Indian actress, singer, and model Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a heartwarming picture of her family on social media. Shehnaaz somehow managed to find some family time from her busy life schedule. The actress posted a delightful picture, striking a sweet pose with her family. Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in the photo beaming her heart out as she poses with her grandparents and brother. “Dada dadi,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Here’s what Shehnaaz Gill Posted On Instagram

On Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram handle, fans quickly reacted to the actress’ family photo. Users flooded the comment section with love. A user wrote, “Best pic of the day, God bless you all forever.” Another fan commented, ” Why I’m getting emotional (heart emoji) Grandparents are the greatest blessing in our life (heart emoji).” The third user wrote, “Such a beautiful picture and so much love to your grandparents. Welcome back home, Punjab.” Shehnaaz Gill captioned her Instagram post, “Dada, Dadi (heart emojis)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill on November 24, 2023, shared a video on social media that showed the actress accelerated her mother’s birthday. The mother-daughter duo giggled, danced, enjoyed the cake, and had a wonderful time with her daughter. Shehnaaz captioned her Instagram video, “Happy birthday to my mother”

This is how Shehnaaz Gill Celebrated her Mother’s Birthday- Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill Work Front

Shehnaaz Gill was most recently seen in the film Thank You For Coming which was released on September 15, 2023. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. The movie starred Bollywood divas like, Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and other actors. The film was released in theaters in October 2023. On Friday, Shehnaaz made a big announcement on Instagram, she wrote, “Gatekeeping is over, it’s time to let these girl bosses take over our screens.” “Thank You For Coming” is now available on Netflix.”

Check Instagram post by Shehnaaz Gill:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Shehnaaz was also featured in the most popular Hindi reality show Bigg Boss season 13 hosted by Salman Khan. She also debuted in the Punjabi film and music industry she featured in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka alongside rap star Badshah. In the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, Shehnaaz shared screens with Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.