Shehnaaz Gill Becomes a Kid, Cuddles Bharti Singh – Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Son Gola, See Adorable Videos

Shehnaaz Gill played with Bharti Singh's son Golu aka Laskh at the sets. See cute videos here.

Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is also an internet sensation spent her quality time with one of the cutest kids recently. On the sets, Shehnaaz recalled her childhood days and played with Bharti Singh’s super adorable son Gola (Laksh). On Thursday afternoon, Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of adorable videos where she was seen hugging and cuddling Gola. Shehnaaz was seen calling Laksh ‘mera baccha’ while interacting with him. In the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, “gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke ❤️❤️❤️❤.”

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s cute videos playing with Gola

Shehnaaz Gill met Laksh for the first time in Dubai where she had gone to attend an award show. The actress back then shared a short clip in which she was seen pampering the little munchkin. She captioned the post, “Mera nona mera golu mera heera. Bharti, thank you gole ke saath milane ke liye”.