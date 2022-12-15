Top Recommended Stories
Shehnaaz Gill Becomes a Kid, Cuddles Bharti Singh – Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Son Gola, See Adorable Videos
Shehnaaz Gill played with Bharti Singh's son Golu aka Laskh at the sets. See cute videos here.
Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is also an internet sensation spent her quality time with one of the cutest kids recently. On the sets, Shehnaaz recalled her childhood days and played with Bharti Singh’s super adorable son Gola (Laksh). On Thursday afternoon, Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of adorable videos where she was seen hugging and cuddling Gola. Shehnaaz was seen calling Laksh ‘mera baccha’ while interacting with him. In the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, “gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke ❤️❤️❤️❤.”
Also Read:
- 'Ghar Se Bhaag Gayi Thi'! Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Ran Away at Young Age, Says 'Having Supportive Parents is Lucky'
- Shehnaaz Gill Cuts Cake on Sidharth Shukla's 42nd Birth Anniversary, Shares Unseen Romantic Photo
- Shehnaaz Gill Cracks up Vicky Kaushal in Hilarious Viral Clip: 'Yeh Maal Aapka...' - Watch
Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s cute videos playing with Gola
View this post on Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill met Laksh for the first time in Dubai where she had gone to attend an award show. The actress back then shared a short clip in which she was seen pampering the little munchkin. She captioned the post, “Mera nona mera golu mera heera. Bharti, thank you gole ke saath milane ke liye”.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.