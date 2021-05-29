Chandigarh: Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly a heartthrob. Ever since her Bigg Boss journey, she is ruling hearts and has become everyone’s favourite. She has now become Chandigarh’s Times most desirable woman of 2020. Following the big news, Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for making me Chandigarh’s most desirable woman of 2020.. This is truly and solely because of the support of you all. A big thank you once again.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Thumkas on Punjabi Song 'Deor De Vyah Vich', Fans Call Her 'Wow'

Several of Shehnaaz’s fans also took to social media expressing excitement and congratulating the Punjabi singer. While one of her fans wrote, ‘Huge huge huge, my baby is shining’, another social media user wrote, ”From the Moment I Saw you on BB13 Floor For The First Time, you have never Given Me a Reason to Regret My Decision of Stanning You!!!”

My Happiness

My Love

I am Very Proud Of You✨✨✨✨#MostDesirableWomanShehnaaz https://t.co/xbB07SJRjJ — Nilam Chaudhari ✨ (@NilamCh93512856) May 29, 2021

On being asked what makes her the most desirable woman, Shehnaaz told ETimes that she is real and it’s her unique personality that makes her people’s favourite. “I am real and present the real side of me to the world. People connect with real people. In my opinion, a unique personality makes for a desirable trait. That is desirable because people want to be like that person,” she said.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill finished shooting for the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month in Canada. The movie will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year.