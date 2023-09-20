Home

Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar and 'Thank You' ladies recently reacted to Women's Reservation Bill as they visited the New Parliament Building.

Thank You For Coming Team Hails Women’s Reservation Bill: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh recently met Union Minister of Information And Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at New Parliament Building. The actresses also gave their views on the recently introduced Women’s Reservation Bill. Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta had also given their statement on the same when they visited the newly built Parlaiment building. While Esha termed it a ‘progressive thought’, Kangana lauded the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging ‘women empowerment and upliftment’. As Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Shibani and Dolly came out of the parliament, they answered questions regarding the Women’s Reservation Bill.

THANK YOU FOR COMING TEAM HAILS WOMEN’S RESERVATION BILL:

#WATCH | Delhi | Actress Bhumi Pednekar says, “As a modern Indian woman, representation is very important for us. When women are in positions of power, there will be a female gaze in debates, policies, and law-making — this is very important. This is an era of women. It is a… pic.twitter.com/FNwPuM5i1C — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

#WATCH | Women’s Reservation Bill | Actress Shehnaaz Gill says, “…It is a great step. If we are given rights and equal treatment, parents too will support girls. I come from a small village, girls are married off so that they get settled. But after this, if girls and boys are… pic.twitter.com/6Qmk6MHlb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi | Content Creator and actor Dolly Singh says, “…This is a good step (Women’s Reservation Bill). Reservation is needed. It is important for women leaders and women to go ahead. For that, I feel elated. I also had the opportunity to visit the Parliament and attend… pic.twitter.com/4JScrnc2Jx — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

#WATCH | Women’s Reservation Bill | Content creator and actress Shibani Bedi says, “…This is a beautiful moment, a landmark moment in history. The passage of this Bill — women from all facets of life will get a chance to be a part of the law-making process. So, I think it is a… pic.twitter.com/pNMQt5ZmZW — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

BHUMI PEDNEKAR AND SHEHNAAZ GILL SPEAK ON WOMEN’S RESERVATION BILL

Bhumi, in an interaction with ANI said, “As a modern Indian woman, representation is very important for us. When women are in positions of power, there will be a female gaze in debates, policies, and law-making — this is very important. This is an era of women. It is a matter of pride for us that we came here with our cast.” Shehnaaz, who plays Bhumi’s friend in Thank You For Coming opined, “…It is a great step. If we are given rights and equal treatment, parents too will support girls. I come from a small village, girls are married off so that they get settled. But after this, if girls and boys are treated as equals, a lot of things in the country will change.” Content creator and actress Shibani Bedi pointed out, “…This is a beautiful moment, a landmark moment in history. The passage of this Bill — women from all facets of life will get a chance to be a part of the law-making process. So, I think it is a great development…”

Social media influencer Dolly Singh also shared her experience and told “…This is a good step (Women’s Reservation Bill). Reservation is needed. It is important for women leaders and women to go ahead. For that, I feel elated. I also had the opportunity to visit the Parliament and attend a session. It was once in a lifetime opportunity…The times are changing. Better late than never…”

