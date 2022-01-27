Happy Birthday, Shehnaaz Gill: TV’s popular face Shehnaaz Gill has turned a year old on Thursday, January 27. From being a commoner in Bigg Boss 13 to ruling the hearts of Indians and working with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, Shehnaaz has come a long way. As she turns 29, her brother Shehbaz took to Instagram to share a beautiful video featuring funny and cute moments of them from the Bigg Boss 13 house. “Happy birthday my sister ☺️without u i can proudly say that iam nothing😊love u bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage 🥰 @shehnaazgill”, the caption read.Also Read - Birthday Special: Shehnaaz Gill Turns A Year Older Today, Her Top 5 Mesmerizing Looks That Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Even More

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Gill’s adorable moments:

Shehnaaz Gill was recently in trends for her recent work with music composer Yashraj Mukhate. After 'Twada Kutta Tommy', they came up with 'Such a boring day. Such a boring people.' The clip is a mashup from another Bigg Boss stint. Shehnaaz joins Yashraj and they both dance on the mashup.

Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating late actor Sidharth Shukla, has come out to be a strong woman after the demise of Shukla. A few days ago, she opened up about the spiritual journey with Sidharth’s guru maa Sister BK Shivani. Sidharth died on September 2 due to a heart attack. He and Shehnaaz grew close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple.

It has been reported that this weekend, at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Shehnaaz will pay Sidharth a special tribute. In fact a promo has been shared where Shehnaaz’s voice is heard in the background saying, “Jab main kisi se ladoongi, kisi ko manaoongi, mujhe teri yaad aayegi (Whenever I fight with someone or make up with someone, I will remember you).”