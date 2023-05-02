Home

Shehnaaz Gill Buys A New House Post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Here’s What We Know

Did Shehnaaz Gill buy a new house? The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress hints at it in her Instagram stories - Check here:

Shehnaaz Gill become a household name ever since she appeared in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13. Gill enjoys a massive fan following with child-like innocence and heart-winning antics on the show. The actress recently made her big Bollywood debut with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ Post the release of her film, Shehnaaz Gill has brought a new house. She didn’t publicly address this, but her Instagram stories hinted at it.

Shehnaaz Gill posted a few screenshots of some touching words her fans and followers had sent her way for her. They expressed their appreciation for not only her new success but also that they saw it as their own significant achievement. Additionally, they expressed gratitude to the actress for serving as an example to them through her strength, positivity, humility and purity.

One of the messages read, “My dearest Sana Baby Congratulations on your new house, we are so proud of your accomplishment. We feel we have bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you. Waheguruji bless your home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home.”

On the work front, Shehnaz Gill has appeared in a number of music videos, including Kurta Pajama, Bhula Dunga, and Shona Shona, among others. Additionally, the actress served as the host of the popular chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. The actress made waves with her debut in Farhad Samji-directorial ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.’ The action-drama stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu.

Watch this space for more updates on Shehnaaz Gill’s new house!

