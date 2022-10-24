Shehnaaz Gill has been upping her fashion game at the Diwali 2022 parties. Yesterday, at the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by producer Krishan Kumar, Shehnaaz looked her best in a beige hot and sexy lehenga with a matching cut-out blouse with embroidery. Singer Guru Randhawa dropped an adorable video with Shehnaaz Gill on social media where she was seen flaunting her sensuous moves with him. In his post, Shehnaaz was seen dancing with Guru, the two were all smiles as they enjoyed dancing with each other. They also hugged in the end. Addressing Shehnaaz as ‘India’s favourite’, he wrote, “With India’s fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali.”Also Read - Video of Tribe of Goats Pretending to Faint on Seeing a Parcel Truck will Make you Laugh Hard. WATCH

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s dance video:

Shehnaaz Gill's fans showered love after the video got viral on social media. A fan wrote, "haha both are my favs" while another fan commented, "Haha so so cute." Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020.

Shehnaaz Gill's boyfriend Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai. She also graced the sets of Bigg Boss 15 season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend.

Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.