Home

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Her 29th Birthday, SidNaaz Fans Say ‘Sidharth Shukla Would Have Been First to Wish’

Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Her 29th Birthday, SidNaaz Fans Say ‘Sidharth Shukla Would Have Been First to Wish’

Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 29th birthday with cake-cutting with her brother Shehbaz and friends as SidNaaz fans remembered ‘Sidharth Shukla'.

Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Her 29th Birthday, SidNaaz Fans Say ‘Sidharth Shukla Would Have Been First to Wish’

Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Her 29th Birthday: Shehnaaz Gill turned an year older and celebrated her birthday with cake cutting. The actress dropped a sweet video where she cuts to cakes while her brother Shehbaz along with friends sings for her. Shehnaaz is dressed in a traditional multi-coloured kurta and flared pants as she is in a happy mood. Actor Varun Sharma also celebrates her birthday and looks excited in the viral clip. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress captioned her post as, “A year older… Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude.” Salman Khan’s bodygaurd Shera also dropped a comment on her post as he wrote, “Happy birthday shehzaaz God bless ❤️❤️❤️.”

CHECK OUT SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

SIDNAAZIANS REMEMBER SIDHARTH SHUKLA ON SHEHNAAZ GILL’S BIRTHDAY

Shehnaaz’s fans got emotional as she turned 29 on January 27, 2023. The admirers of the actress and Sidharth Shukla, popularly known as SidNaazians poured their heart out on social media. A fan netizen, “I am sure even today he would have been the first one to wish her..#HBDShehnaazGill.” SHaring a throwback video of Sidharth celebrating Shenaaz’s birthday a user wrote on Twitter, “The way Sidharth was singing HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Shehnaaz will always make me so soft.. I miss them so much!! #HBDShehnaazGill.”

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS VIRAL REACTIONS:

I am sure even today he would have been the first one to wish her.. #HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/SE56ozthFe — Minnie Sidharth (@SidNaaz_Forever) January 26, 2023

The way Sidharth was singing HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Shehnaaz will always make me so soft.. I miss them so much!! #HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/878rEKF0Ax — Minnie Sidharth (@SidNaaz_Forever) January 26, 2023

SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS AT PINGALWADA AMRITSAR 2023@ishehnaaz_gill Your Special Fan’s perform On Punjabi Song Also❤️#HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/puNFtHZVHt — SHEHNAAZGILL FC(Fan Account ) (@TarunNaaz) January 27, 2023



Shehnaaz is making her Bollywood debut with Salmaan Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh (2021), featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday celebrations, check out this space at India.com.