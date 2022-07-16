Shehnaaz Gill slays on red carpet: Shehnaaz Gill recently created her own fairytale moment at a red carpet event of an award show. The Bigg Boss fame model-actress who is known for her bubby and vivacious nature stunned on the red carpet posing in a backless gown. The actress channeled her inner Cinderella as she looked no less than a princess in her beautiful outfit.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is Ken Ferns' 'Gudiya Rani' in New Video, Channelises Her Inner 90s Diva - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Shehnaaz made a striking appearance at the HT Most Stylish Awards. The actress opted for a designer halter neck gown. Her outfit featured metallic embroideries. Shehnaaz kept her look on point with minimal jewellery and looked pretty in subtle makeup with highlighted cheeks, kohl-filled eyes and hair tied in a bun. There’s was a moment when the actress twirled for the paps. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Sways to Taylor Swift’s Blank Space, Fans Say, 'Uff’ - Watch Video

Check out Shehnaaz’s red carpet pics below:

Soon as Sehnaaz’s pics and video from the event surfaced on social media, it went viral within no time with fans gushing over her sizzling look.

Check out some of the fans reaction here:

When life throws challenges at you, use the inspiration you get from Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and move forward disregarding the frictions on your way to shine! That’s what I’ve learnt from this girl! Way to go hun! My star baby! ⭐#ShehnaazGill#HTMostStylishShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/7F1mAGJNlD — Joy(｡♡‿♡｡) || Sid’s Constant ❤️ (@joydipa_chy) July 15, 2022

No wonder Shehnaaz stole the limelight with her recent red-carpet look, meanwhile on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.’