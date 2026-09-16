Shehnaaz Gill chants “Waheguru Waheguru” as Bigg Boss star’s flight faces heavy turbulence before landing safely at Mumbai airport: Watch video

Shehnaaz Gill shared a glimpse of her recent flight experience on Instagram after the aircraft encountered heavy turbulence before landing safely in Mumbai.

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Shehnaaz Gill (PC: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill has given fans a glimpse of an unexpected moment from her recent flight journey. The actress and singer took to Instagram to share a video after the flight encountered heavy turbulence before eventually landing safely at Mumbai Airport. The footage gives a glimpse of the uneasy moments during the journey and has since caught the attention of her followers. While air travel is usually routine for celebrities who are constantly travelling for work, sudden turbulence can make even a regular flight feel quite unsettling.

Shehnaaz Gill’s flight encounters heavy turbulence

Shehnaaz Gill shared the video on her Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse of what happened during the flight. The video shows the turbulence experienced while the aircraft was in the air, with the sudden movement making the situation noticeable while she chanted “Waheguru Waheguru”.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “bahut mushkil se bache aaj …. So grateful we landed safely. thank you Waheguru”

Watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill lands safely at Mumbai Airport

Despite the turbulence, the flight reportedly landed safely at Mumbai Airport. In the video, we can see Shehnaaz Gill travelling with his brother Shehbaz Badesha in flight. Turbulence can occur during flights when an aircraft passes through areas of disturbed air. It can sometimes cause sudden movements or jolts, which is why passengers are advised to keep their seat belts fastened whenever instructed by the crew.

For Shehnaaz, the incident became something she chose to share with her followers, giving them a peek into a less routine part of her travel experience.

Shehnaaz Gill’s work front

Shehnaaz Gill rose to national stardom following her popular stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She continues to expand her multi-faceted career across acting, singing, and production. She recently headlined Ishqnama (2026) and starred alongside Gippy Grewal in Punjabi film Singh vs Kaur 2 (2026).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

She is also set to star in the upcoming Punjabi film Ranna Ch Dhanna alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa which is scheduled to release in 2027.