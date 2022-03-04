Mumbai: Internet sensation and actor Shehnaaz Gill surely knows how to mark Throwback Thursday! She has been ruling hearts ever since her Bigg Boss 13 journey. With over 11.3 million followers on Instagram, Shehnaaz is trending on number 1 for her recent post that has a cute childhood pic. The actor took to her Twitter handle and treated fans with an adorable childhood picture of herself wearing a long denim frock, posing at a photo studio in short hair adorned with a hairband. Sharing the picture, the 28-year-old actor wrote, “When everything was so wonderful and life was so simple!!”Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Twitter And Instagram Accounts Get Memorialised, Emotional Fans Trend #SidharthShuklaLivesOn

When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !! pic.twitter.com/9TJ9b54ANm — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 3, 2022



Shehnaaz Gill's loveable post accumulated thousands of re-tweets and comments from Shehnaaz's fans. Where a fan wrote, "This Girl is Heartbeat Of Millions of People." The another one said, "The happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of what they have".A third user wrote, "You are very cute and pure soul." Shehnaaz had maintained a low profile after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla last year. She recently started making public appearances.

There was one comment that made a smile on our faces. A user asked Shehnaaz, "Meri mummy hamesha 1 size bade kapde dilati thi.. Aapki pic dekh ke lagta ki Parminder aunty bhi same to same thi bachat ke mamle mein😂"