Viral Video: Shehnaaz Gill is back and what other way to show her normalcy by collaborating with the song mashup specialist Yashraj Mukhate. After 'Tuada Kutta Tommy', Shehnaaz and Yashraj officially come together to make another hilarious mashup video 'Boring Day'. The clips have been taken from Bigg Boss 13 where Shehnaaz Gill is seen cribbing in the bedroom area that it is a boring day and people here are so boring. Shehnaaz's goofiness in the edit is much loved by the fans.

Yashraj Mukhate's quirky twist to 'Boring Day Boring People' rant from Bigg Boss has already won hearts of netizens. Also featuring Arti Singh with on point expressions, the video has garnered 9 lakh likes on this Instagram reel. Shehnaaz can be heard saying, "Koi baat hi nahi karta mere se, koi pyaar nahi karta mere se (Nobody talks to me, nobody loves me)", Arti Singh responds, "Paka rahi hai, main jaa rahi hoon bahar (You are boring me, I am leaving)". Shehnaaz then reacts, 'Ja daffa ho, marja bahar jaake' (go to hell). One of the fans said he is already tripping over this. Archana Puran Singh laughed her heart out and commented, "Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashraj❤ Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya😂".

While sharing the video, Mukhate wrote, "Boring Day • Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill ❤️ @artisingh5 love your expressions😂 #yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #dialoguewithbeath @shehnaazgill".

Watch the viral ‘Boring Day’ video here:

In the second part of the video, Shehnaaz and Yashraj show some twist and share screen. They sing and dance on the same track ‘What a boring day, boring people’. While sharing the video Gill wrote, “Such a boring day, Such a boring people, But you all have made it, Such a trending video”.

This video will surely set your mood! Watch and Enjoy.