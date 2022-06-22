Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill’s video in a pink hoodie is going viral where she is seen having fun with her Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali speculated co-Stars Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill became a household name and fans love to see her on their screens. A video of the three in a car has been doing rounds on the internet where Sidharth has hijacked Shehnaaz’s phone and teased her while praising her. Raghav, on the other hand, was also asked to talk good about Shehnaaz. The hilarious video is proof that these three actors share a great bond off-screen as well.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Performs Bhangra on Ramp- Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill’s video with Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaazholic (@shehnaaz_kaur_gill_.world)

Shehnaaz Gill Runs Away From Paps

There is another video of Shehnaaz Gill from Mumbai airport where she is seen running away from paparazzi as she goofed around at the airport. Shehnaaz kept it cool and comfy as she sported a pink hoodie with baggy blue denim. Watch the clip here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

