Shehnaaz Gill Cuts Cake With Family in Printed Pajamas is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today- Watch

Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her birthday with friends and family in her cute nightsuit pajamas, Watch the cute video here.

Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her birthday with close friends and family on January 27. She was surrounded by love and happiness. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress took to Instagram to share a series of birthday videos in which her grandparents wished her, she cut cakes in front of her team at a hotel suit. There’s one more video of Shehnaaz Gill which she shared later where the diva could be seen cutting a cake. What caught everyone’s attention was her cute printed nightsuit pajamas that she wore on her birthday.

She laughed, and danced to the tunes of the birthday song that people around her sang for her, looking beautiful as ever in a printed salwar kurta. She even put the cake on her brother Shehbaaz’s face and had a little banter with him when he tried doing the same.

Shehnaaz Gill’s viral video from her birthday

Shehnaaz Gill started her career in the Punjabi music and film industry and rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also be seen in 100%, a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.

Talking about music, Gill recently collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song M oon Rise recently which took the internet by storm. The audio version of the song that was released last year received immense love from the listeners and now with the music video is out, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz.