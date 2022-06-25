Shehnaaz Gill in Black Polka Dot Dress Grooves on Boat: Shehnaaz Gill known for her impressive social media posts once again treated her 11.5 million followers with a fun video. Shehnaaz in the clip is seen grooving to Arijit Singh’s Dil Na Jaaneya while she dances on a boat. Shehnaaz wearing a polka dot skirt dancing solo in the Instagram post shows the importance of self-love. Shehnaaz who will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali marking her Bollywood debut had her shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13, where she contested as a participant. Shehnaaz dancing on the boat at sunset with the breezy wind blowing up her open air is mesmerising for her fans.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Cute Video With Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Co-Stars Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘Pyaar’

Check out this post by Shehnaaz shared on her Instagram handle:

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Performs Bhangra on Ramp- Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz in Self Love Video

Shehnaaz looks carefree in the clip as she doesn’t bother about her hair or outfit blown up by the wind. Shehnaaz lets her tresses come over her face as she feels the fresh breeze while enjoying the romantic weather. Shehnaaz captioned her post as, “Riveting sunsets 🌅 #shehnaazgill.” Shehnaaz’s fans were in awe of her cute Instagram post as one netizen wrote, “Gorgeous💯💯💯.” Another fan commented, “QUEEN ALSO SHINE SHEHNAAZSHINE ✨✨💫💫✨✨💫💫✨.” A netizen also wrote, “Song👏👏.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill as a Bride, Makes Ramp Debut And We Just Can’t Get Over Her Look, Watch Video

Shehnaaz is a model, actor and singer known for her work in Punjabi movies. Shehnaaz debuted in the music video, Shiv Di Kitaab in 2015. The Bigg Boss 13 participant made her Punjabi film debut in 2017 with Sat Shri Akaal England. The actor was also seen in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz’s entry into Bollywood with the much hyped Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the news for quite some time.



