Shehnaaz Gill is back! Fans on Twitter are celebrating Shehnaaz Gill today after she shared a gidda (Punjabi folk dance) and Punjabi boliyan (folk songs) video an hour back. Shehnaaz Gill is trending on number one as she sung Punjabi boliyan and performed Punjabi folk dance giddha. The video will definitely make you groove on these songs performed by the diva. Shehnaaz Gill grooved on the streets of Punjab with her family members. It seems like her brother is soon getting married and the women in the house celebrate with pomp. Gill just used a few keywords as caption. They are #family, #shehnaazgill, and #boliyan. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen dancing in the center wearing a purple salwar suit. She was surrounded by elderly women of her family who accompanied her in boliyaan. Shehnaaz can be seen dancing and smiling and doing gidda amid the performances.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's New Video From Inside Her Car is Going Viral For This Reason - Watch

We Can’t Stop Watching Shehnaaz Gill’s Dance Video on Loop:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans loved how she was in a full Punjaban mood and graced the video with her dance (gidda and boliyan). One of the fans wrote, “this is humari bb waali sana. full punjaban mode, the gidda & the giggles“. Another wrote, “Like dadi, like poti. So cute.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Weight Loss Diet Includes Methi Parantha, Sprouts and Dosa| Read About Her Guilt-Free Diet Secrets

this is humari bb waali sana. full punjaban mode, the gidda & the giggles. 🥺💜#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/ftCM07eJ2y — Amrita (@anyrandom11) April 8, 2022

no but Dadi Gill looking at bubba w soo much love has my heart 🥺♥️ #ShehnaazGill ily✨ pic.twitter.com/Cat5c3TRp3 — ꪖ🥀 (@oyeepunjaban1) April 8, 2022

