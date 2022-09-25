Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Actor Shehnaaz Gill who rose to prominence during Bigg Boss 13 dropped a mesmerising video of herself in the blue ethnic ensemble. The upcoming Bollywood star keeps her admirers notified of both her personal and professional whereabouts. And she did it once yet again! The self-proclaimed ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ caused a stir after she dropped a dancing reel to Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Jind Mahi.’ Shehnaaz Gill wore a heavy embellished ethnic attire with hair tied in a chic plaid. In the video, she can be seen wearing bangles, flaunting her jhumkas and playing with her dupatta. Shehnaaz captioned the Instagram video with 5 stars emojis.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Hot in Her Barbie Avatar, Shares Super Cute Insta Reels - Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill's video went viral in no time. Shehnaazians dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Kya Khoob lagti ho Sana, badi sundar dikhti hoon." One of the users also called her Sohni Kudi. Another user wrote, "Prettiest Punjaban, Born to Shine."Her fans showered her with immense love and admiration.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently preparing for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and then she will co-star with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi in Sajid Khan’s comeback film, 100%.

