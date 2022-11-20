Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Award to Sidharth Shukla: ‘Thank You Meri Life Mein…’ – Watch Emotional Clip

Shehnaaz Gill dedicated her award to the late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. The entire SidNaazian fandom got emotional with her speech - Watch viral clip.

Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Award to Sidharth Shukla: 'Thank You Meri Life Mein...' - Watch Emotional Clip

Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Award to Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to stardom during her stint in Bigg Boss 14, attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. The TV star stood up on the stage and said that she received the award for her hard work and won’t be dedicating it to her family, friends, or team. She did, however, make mention someone she wanted to thank. Shehnaaz praised the late actor Sidharth Shukla while holding the trophy high and exhibiting confidence and warmth in her eyes. Shehnaaz Gill said, “Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu …thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu…this is for you Sidharth Shukla.”

SHEHNAAZ GILL DEDICATES AWARD TO SIDHARTH SHUKLA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shehnaaz Gill’s gesture won her fans all over again. They dropped hearts, heart-eye and fire emojis for her in the comment section. Several users congratulated her on her massive success, while others felt emotional. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations 👏 #shehnaazgill ❤️❤️ today #sidharthshukla is feeling so proud of you 👑…” Another user wrote, “#Sidharthshukla is always with you @shehnaazgill ❤️.” One of them also said, “@shehnaazgill is a pure soul and there is no one like her ….This is just a beginning and you will go far in life … @realsidharthshukla knew your worth and we all fans are emotional hearing you dedicate your award to your Sidharth.”

WATCH SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL CLIP FROM DUBAI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. The film which also stars Pooja Hegde is scheduled to release on Eid 2023. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Watch this space for more updates on Shehnaaz Gill!