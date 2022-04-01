Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill, like many others, enjoys experimenting with different makeup styles. However, applying makeup with a face mask during a pandemic has become a challenge because your foundation and lipstick may become smudged and smeared. Shehnaaz uploaded a candid video on her Instagram Story on Friday, in which she ditched her mask and showed off her minimum makeup appearance.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Silence on #SidNaaz 6 Months After Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'It Was My Everything...'

Tera mask ka kya scene hai?,” the person asked Shehnaaz. To which she said, “Lipstick lagi hui hai utar jaegi.” Her quirky response reveals that she is a true makeup enthusiast who will not allow her mask to spoil her lipstick under any circumstances. Her honest talk with her co-passenger in her car, rather than her makeup, drew everyone’s attention. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Weight Loss Diet Includes Methi Parantha, Sprouts and Dosa| Read About Her Guilt-Free Diet Secrets

The video was reshared by her fan account and gathered immense love from her supporters. They called her wow in the video and dropped heart emojis for her.

Recently in a talk show with actor Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz revealed her fitness routine during the lockdown. She said, “I came out of Bigg Boss and the lockdown began. In the lockdown, I thought, why not do something new? So that when people see me, they will be like, is this Shehnaaz?” The former Bigg Boss contestant has been keeping a positive attitude ever since the demise of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla.

