Shehnaaz Gill Does Bhangra at Her Show in Punjabi Yellow Suit, Watch Viral Dance Video

Shehnaaz Gill treats her fans with her bhangra video on her own chat show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’. Watch the video.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, recently reunited with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on her chat show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’. They both flashed their million-dollar smiles as the two greeted each other with warmth. Also, amid the meet-up, Shehnaaz Gill greeted paps with her bhangra moves in a gorgeous yellow Punjabi suit that she wore for a special episode with Vicky. In the viral video, the traditional Dholwalas were seen jamming to the tunes of bhangra.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill performing bhangra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Shehnaaz Gill shared a bunch of pictures with Vicky Kaushal who had come to promote his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, and their fans just couldn’t control their excitement. Alongside the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, “Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom do you get this feeling that you know this person for ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting, do you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always.All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Karev. Tuhadi movie superhit Hove.”