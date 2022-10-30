Shehnaaz Gill Drops New Video From Her Nature Hike: Shehnaaz Gill never disappoints her fans when it comes to her social media presence. From dropping pictures of her stunning photoshoots to sharing videos from recording studio showcasing her singing skills, Shehnaaz’s followers always look forwards to her Instagram posts. After sharing a series of pictures from her nature hike accompanying her pet, the actor now dropped a mesmerizing video of the same. Shehnaaz enjoying the serene natural beauty was hailed by SidNaaz fans who admired the singer-actor and wished her well. Shehnaaz added the song Ik Taara from Wake Up Sid in the video reel and captioned her post as, “Nature 🌴🌴.”Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Suits Up For Aayush Sharma's Birthday Party in a Bossy Look, Fans Say 'Best Styling' - See Pics

CHECK OUT SHEHNAAZ GILL’S NATURE HIKE REEL:

SIDNAAZIANS HAIL SHEHNAAZ GILL’S NATURE HIKE REEL

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor wore casual black t-shirt teamed with matching shorts and white sports shoes. SidNazians reacted to her viral reel on social media. A fan commented on her Instargram reel and wrote, "Shehnaaz the queen of hearts." Another fan commented, "Yes nature ke saath natural queen waheguru ji aapke sath rahe." A netizen also wrote, "Lot's of love from Nepal ✨💗." A SidNaaz fan poetically mentioned Sidharth Shukla and commented, "Tu He Hai Sid Tu He Hai Naaz, Dono Milke Bante Hai #SidNaaz."

CHECK OUT TWITTER REACTIONS OF SIDNAAZ FANS:

Puri Kahani Hai kya Kisey hai pata, Main to Kisi ki hoke ye bhi na jaani, Rut hai ye do Pal ki ya rahegi Sada..

Gunja Sa Hai Koi Ek Tara 💫 … #SidNaaz #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/aCgTpP02X5 — 🌹Rose DheetSidNaazLover (@Rose_isFae) October 30, 2022

Shehnaaz: Will you miss me?

Sidharth: Bahut zyada, I’ll miss you a lot

Shehnaaz: Kitni yaadein hain… You’re missed all the time @sidharth_shukla but @ishehnaaz_gill is making you and us proud all the time 💙💙#SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGiIl pic.twitter.com/GsmNLHfFRR — Richa (@RichaSharma1386) October 30, 2022

Shehnaaz had her shot to fame with Bigg Boss Season 13. The actor also featured in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

