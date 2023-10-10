Home

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill ‘Eats Sandwich’ And Falls Sick, Goes Live From Hospital – Here’s How Anil Kapoor Reacts

Shehnaaz Gill ‘Eats Sandwich’ And Falls Sick, Goes Live From Hospital – Here’s How Anil Kapoor Reacts

Shehnaaz Gill has been travelling worldwide for the promotions of her latest film 'Thank You For Coming'. But now, she has fallen sick and has got hospitalised.

Shehnaaz Gill health update

Shehnaaz Gill health update: Actor Shehnaaz Gill has been busy with the promotions of her latest film, Thank You For Coming. All the stress, the hectic schedule and travelling worldwide finally got to her and she got hospitalised on Monday evening. The actor went Live on her Instagram handle from the hospital to update her fans about her health. The 30-year-old mentioned how she was suffering from a stomach infection after eating something that she shouldn’t have.

Trending Now

Shehnaaz interacted Live with her fans on social media and revealed that she had a sandwich after which she fell sick. “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection (Look, it’s all about time. It’s not my time right now but I promise I will make a comeback soon. I wasn’t feeling well. I got an infection. I had a sandwich. I have caught stomach infection),” she said in her live session.

You may like to read

Producer Rhea Kapoor was seen paying her a visit on Monday evening. She turned to the paparazzi stationed outside the hospital and waved to them following her visit. Later, Anil Kapoor, who also stars with Shehnaaz in Thank You For Coming, dropped a lovely comment on her Instagram Live and compared her to veteran actor Mumtaz. “Namastey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain (sic),” he wrote.

Shehnaaz’s fans expressed their concerns for her health and wished her well. One fan commented to say she got the evil eye, while another said she shouldn’t have travelled so much for the promotions.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is getting lots of appreciation for her performance in Thank You For Coming. It’s her second film after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and others. The actor will be seen next alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in Sajid Khan’s comeback directorial ‘100 Percent‘. She is also speculated to be joining a dance reality show as one of the judges.

May she get well soon!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES