Delhi: Punjabi actor and internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill, who has been getting love from social media, recently was spotted at a Brahma Kumaris campaign for empowerment of girl child. After rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, Shehnaaz got closely associated with Brahma Kumaris. Recently, she signed up to become the ambassador of a campaign for the empowerment of the girls. On Saturday, Shehnaaz attended an event wherein she got felicitated by Brahma Kumaris with a trophy and a shawl. For the event, Shehnaaz opted for a simple yet elegant white salwar suit with colourful dupatta. During the ceremony, Shehnaaz Gill got emotional as she missed Sidharth Shukla. In a video, she can be seen controlling her tears while getting facilitated by one of the sisters.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Flashes Her Million Dollar Smile, Gets Papped at Airport Amid Salman Khan Controversy - See Pics

For the uninitiated, late actor Sidharth Shukla was an ardent follower of the Brahma Kumaris, and now, Shehnaaz is also following in his steps. The official page of Brahma Kumaris ORC captioned, “The launching event for the campaign of empowerment of girl child to take place on Saturday at ORC . Together we can make a brighter tomorrow”. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'Chhod Ker Aao Mujhe' To Salman Khan While leaving Arpita Khan's Eid Party, Holds His Hands, Hugs And Kisses Him | Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill’s pictures and videos from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zainab naqvi (@sid.naazkapyaar0110)

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Kisses Salman Khan at Eid Party, Tells Him 'Mujhe Chhor Ke Aao' in Viral Video - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shehnaaz Gill, after the event posed selfies with sister Shivani and called her ‘soul sister’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

SidNaaz fans were emotional to see Shenaaz Gill following late Sidharth Shukla’s beliefs and values

Netizens started the trend ‘phenomenal woman shehnaaz’ on Twitter. A user wrote, “humari Shehnaaz”, another said, ““Hamare sab ke dil ki dhadkan @ishehnaaz_gill looking so beautiful and warm welcomed by Brahmkumaris KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ #ShehnaazGill”. There is a video where Shehnaaz was seen all emotional. Watch here:

Sid u have made her so strong look at ur Queen she is winning hearts v know u must be so so proud of her today…Missing u today on her big day👑🌈💫💕♾#SidNaaz#SidharthShukla#ShehnaazGill

Phenomenal Woman Shehnaaz pic.twitter.com/3oexUGWtFa — Priya Halarnkar (@HalarnkarPriya) May 7, 2022

Our Do Jism Ek Jaan❤️✨

What did we even do to deserve them as such an integral part of our lives?

You both mean the world to us❤️😘 Phenomenal Woman Shehnaaz#SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/Cr7qWEQmCx — sidnaaz_mylove_forever (@sidnaazmylovef1) May 7, 2022

Watch this space for more updates on Shehnaaz Gill!