Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Actress Shehnaaz Gill has turned into an internet sensation. Whatever she shares on her social media, gets viral in a few seconds. During the Mumbai Rains, Shehnaaz Gill went to explore Maharashtra and witnessed waterfalls, enjoyed trekking and spent a day with the farmers. She also helped the farmers in planting rice saplings on a farm. On her YouTube account, Shehnaaz Gill also mentioned a description, “I hope you enjoy this video. There is nothing more than enjoying a day without connectivity and love of nature. I have heard Mumbai has the best monsoons, toh bas nikal padi sawari to enjoy monsoons and trekking along the way. the experience was surreal and I worked at farms, tried echoing and walked for hours and hours and at the end the beauty was breathtaking.”

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s day out during the monsoon season:

Shehnaaz Gill shared her happiness being close to nature. “I am alone right now, and I am happy. Everyone should get this time to feel that inner peace.” Later, Shehnaaz Gill jokes about her muddy slippers and says that they will sell for crores. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Eats Sushi With Hands as She Can't Use Chopsticks: 'Mujhe Nahi Khaana Aata...'

Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. Shehnaaz’s link-up with actor Sidharth Shukla was hailed by netizens who nicknamed the power couple as SidNaaz. Even after Sidhsrth’s unfortunate demise, netizens keep trending SidNaaz Forever hashtag on social media. Shehnaaz is a Punjabi actress and singer and she also featured in Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa which were released in 2021. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Walks Barefoot, Throws Away Uncomfortable Heels After Getting Hurt - Watch Viral Video

Her upcoming projects include Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.