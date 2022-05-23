Shehnaaz Gill Instagram Reel: Shehnaaz Gill has become a huge star ever since her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She garnered millions of followers around the country owing to her adorable personality. Her Instagram reels quite often set the internet on fire and she has once again outdone herself. Gill took to social media to share a new reel with her followers and we’re loving it! Shehnaaz looked stunning in a shirt and printer pants. The actor danced to Britney Spears’ song ‘Work Bitch,’ in the monochromatic video. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, she captioned it, “work bitch …”Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Aces White Co-Ord Set at Arbaaz Khan’s GF Giorgia Andriani's Birthday - See Inside Pics!

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s latest Instagram reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration. They dropped heart-eye and fire emojis on her Instagram reel. One of the users said, “Love the way you are#shehnaazgill.” Another user said, “Uff teri ada.” Several others called her inspiring and we cannot agree more! Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Misses Sidharth Shukla as She Gears Up For Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali With Salman Khan

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. The actor will now share screen space in Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

