Shehnaaz Gill Freaks Out After Meeting Lion Cub Inside a Room, Watch Hilarious Video

Bollywood actress and internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill shared a video where she dared to come in front of a lion cub in a room. During her trip to Dubai, Shehnaaz met a lion cub who was big in size. After entering a room, Shehnaaz freaks out and ran away hilariously. Shehnaaz gill gathered the courage to meet the lion club. After seeing the lion cub playing with a Sikh man, she started screaming, ‘Sache patshah waheguru’ and rushed out yet again.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill captioned the post, “main dar gayi😌.” Well, the actress has left her millions of fans in splits with her panic run. But most of them are gushing over how cute she is. In the comment section below, one netizen shared, “That baby is more scared then you #shehnaazgill. Two cuties in one frame🥰🦁🤎”, whereas another fan wrote: “Are aap to khud humari sherni ho isse mat daro 😘 ❤️❤️.” The third comment read: “Sach Mein .. Dar toh lageyga hi … 🦁 but your expressions are so cute.”

Shehnaaz Gill traveled Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2022. She had a gala time on this work trip which has turned into a fun holiday.

