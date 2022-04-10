Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill who recently visited her native place is happy and back in Mumbai. Her brother Shehbaz Badesha took to Instagram to share a slew of joyful images with Shehnaaz. The former Bigg Boss contestant laughed her soul out in the goofy pictures. Her fans were extremely delighted to see her this way. The actor can be seen bothering his brother in the first photo, while they are seen posing cheerfully in the second. She looked stunning in a black and gold ensemble. She wore her hair in a ponytail and finished her appearance with black shoes to keep things minimal. Shehbaz took to his Instagram to share these happy pictures with his sister and captioned it, “Sisters are the best gift to brothers,” and tagged Shehnaaz.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Shares Cute Pics From Golden Temple, SidNaaz Fans Say 'Vaari Javan'

Take a look at Shehnaaz’s goofy pictures with her brother:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Sings Punjabi Boliyan And Performs Gidda on Punjab Streets, Fans Say 'Full Punjaban Mode on'

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with their love and admiration for Shehnaaz. They dropped heart and heart-eye emojis for the brother-sister bond. One of the users wrote, “Each and every picture of this post … Like literally depicts the tom and jerry but still the cutest relation siblings share.” While another wrote, “And sister like sana. You are more than blessed.” Several others mentioned the late actor Sidharth and showered Shehnaaz with blessings. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's New Video From Inside Her Car is Going Viral For This Reason - Watch

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was most recently seen in the film Honsla Rakh, opposite Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh. The love comedy, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, was released during Dusshera.

Watch this space for more updates on Shehnaaz Gill!