Home

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Gives Acting Tips to Bhuvan Bam as He Calls it The ‘Worst Advice’, SidNaazians Crack up! – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Gives Acting Tips to Bhuvan Bam as He Calls it The ‘Worst Advice’, SidNaazians Crack up! – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill gives acting tips to Bhuvan Bam on her chat show as he calls it the 'worst advice' ever. - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Gives Acting Tips to Bhuvan Bam as He Calls it The 'Worst Advice', SidNaazians Crack up! - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Gives Acting Tips to Bhuvan Bam: Shehnaaz Gill surely aces the social media game when it comes to winning hearts. The actor is often hailed by her fans and followers for her song reels from recording studio and stylish fashion statements. Her travel hikes are also fun to watch as she showcases her goofy side. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan actor has also started her own talk show titled Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The fun chat show so far had Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Shahid Kapoor as guests. Now, social media influencer, YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam has also joined the league. In a viral clip from her interview Shehnaaz tells him, “Do your best in your life, phaad k rakh do acting me (nail it when it comes to acting on-screen), aisi acting karo jo dikhe bhi na (act in such a way that it is not even visible to the audiences). The latter responded by saying, “duniya ki sabse wahiyat advice jo maine aaj suni hai wo ye hai ki aisi acting karo jo dikhe bhi na (the worst advice that anyone has ever given me is that to act in such a way that even the audiences can’t understand). SidNaazians were left in splits as they reacted tot he funny clip.

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS’ REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL’S INTERVIEW WITH BHUVAN BAM:

You may like to read

THIS ONE IS HILARIOUS 😂

“Essi acting karo jo dikhe bhi na 😂” Superstar @ishehnaaz_gill is coming, Feb 20th at 11:11am with #bhuvanbam on her chat show #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill we are so excited for your upcoming episode! Your every chat https://t.co/t7alHOTOGu… https://t.co/QWeTEgZwxD pic.twitter.com/0DJr2xqAVN — 🌻Ritu🌻🇺🇲SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) February 18, 2023

If it’s not Shehnaaz Gill and her way of conveying deep meaning, just in a humorous way 😂🤣. I love this girl, man #ShehnaazGill ❤️#DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill 6th episode loading…#bhuvanbamhttps://t.co/EYBgSB7haV — ℰᎽℰЅ (@itz_myEyes) February 18, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.