Shehnaaz Gill Gives ‘I Don’t Care’ Attitude to Trolls Over Raghav Juyal’s Hometown Hangout

Are Shehnaaz Gill- Raghav Juyal Dating? Actress Responds to Controversy Over Uttarakhand Trip With Her Co-Star.

Shehnaaz Gill has gracefully responded to trolls criticising her for being spotted in Raghav Juyal’s hometown. Shehnaaz previously shared a series of photos from Badrinath temple, a holy shrine in the state of Uttarakhand. In the photos, while dressed in a vibrant blue jacket that mirrored the tranquil hues of the sky above the Himalayas, Shehnaaz embraced both style and practicality. She was seen wearing a cap to beat the winter chill. On November 7, Raghav’s team shared a video from Badrinath. Since then, the reports of the two dating each other have started spreading on social media like fire.

Shehnaaz not only visited Badrinath Dham, but also spent quality time at Raghav Juyal’s village. A user commented, “Yes, she visited the temple with Raghav. Also she celebrates Diwali with Raghav and his family in Dehradun. They have been dating for a long time. Presently, Shehnaaz Gill is in Dehradun at Raghav’s house.” Another comment read, “Raghav shared a story of salon. Shehnaaz is in salon in Dehradun with Raghav and his mom. How cute, slowly they make their relationship public. Stay blessed #shehnaazgill #raghavjuyal.” The comment further read, “Ab sab ko pata hai Shehnaaz, you can share pics now.”

Reacting to the dating rumours and trolling, Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram stories on Monday and shared a selfie adorning sunglasses that carried the message, “I don’t care.” Exuding boss-lady vibes, she delivered a powerful response to the ongoing speculations.

The post went viral on Reddit, with the caption, “Shehnaaz Gill is giving it back to Sidnaaz fans who trolled her after she was seen with Raghav Juyal in his hometown.” Despite the buzz, both have maintained a low profile regarding their relationship status.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the movie Thank You For Coming. Fans loved her badass character in the film that had Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

