Shehnaaz Gill recently shared hot and bold photos from a recent photoshoot and looked absolutely stunning in a white sweater that she wore with a mini black embellished skirt. There is no doubt, Shehnaaz Gill has been serving some serious fashion goals. In the latest pics, one just can't take their eyes off from this gorgeous beauty. Shehnaaz graced the Instagram while flaunting her sexy toned legs. With her hair opened up and minimal makeup, she has slayed this look. While sharing the pictures, the diva captioned them as, "Style is not a display of wealth but an expression of imagination & mood 🤍".

Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in a sexy black skirt, don’t miss her killer looks:

Shehnaaz Gill's sensuous looks in embellished mini skirt with white sweater. She completed her style with neutral toned high heels. She has opted for soft curls and nude makeup that perfectly complements her attire.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's massive body transformation and glam look has left her fans in awe of her. After shedding all the extra kilos, she had dropped photoshoot pictures by ace lensman Dabboo Ratnani and that caught media's attention. Shehnaaz and late actor Sidharth Shukla's fans love to read about the shining star who is slowly moving back to normalcy after Shukla's sudden demise.