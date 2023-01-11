Top Recommended Stories
Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa Share BTS ‘Moonrise’ Video, SidNaazians Say, ‘Cuteness Overloaded’ – Watch
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa recently shared a BTS video from their latest music video 'Moonrise'. - Watch
Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa Share BTS ‘Moonrise’ Video: Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa’s candid chemistry in their latest music video Moonrise is getting praise from netizens. The duo recently shared a joint Instagram post of their fun BTS (behind-the-scenes) moment from Moonrise. Guru captioned his post as, “People say we look cute together. Do We? Me and @shehnaazgill thankyou all ❤️#moonrise .” Shehnaaz and Guru’s BTS videos posted earlier have also gone viral and received a lot of appreciation from SidNaazians. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor’s fun interaction in the previous video clips had left netizens in splits.
CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL-GURU RANDHAWA’S LATEST BTS CLIP:
They look so adorable ❤️#MoonRise #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/YgmQ6UfgGX
— Akanksha/Shehnaaz Gill stan✨♥️ (@AkankshaSays_) January 11, 2023
Kya dekhrahe ho?
Im so possesiveee ❤
Guru is me here #ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGallery #Samnaaz pic.twitter.com/D6r6LVmqeq
— Samnaaz (Fan Account) (@stunningsana6) January 11, 2023
Cutest ,adorable nd hot #ShehnaazGill#GuruRandhawa pic.twitter.com/NF3GBK9AvM
— Pinky Teji (@TejiPinky) January 11, 2023
This video and his caption ❤️
they both were just too good in this, the intensity uff
Their chemistry is so so underrated..#ShehnaazGill #GuruRandhawa #MoonRise pic.twitter.com/hE60Ttmy6D
— Suru (@Suru_sayyed) January 11, 2023
Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
