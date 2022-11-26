Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill: Actress Hosts Ayushmann Khurrana on Second Episode, Shehnaazians Say ‘Super Se Upar’ – WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill hosts Ayushmann Khurrana on the second episode of 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' - Watch viral clip.

Shehnaaz Gill Viral Clip: Shehnaaz Gill rose to stardom with her simplicity and charm in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film. The actor recently attended the Filmfare awards in Dubai, and her fans cannot keep calm. Shehnaaz Gill is also the host of her talk show – ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.’ Her first-ever guest on the show was Rajkummar Rao, and now viral clips hinted at her second guest. Any guesses? Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will join Shehnaaza Gill on the second episode for some unfiltered, fun conversations.

WATCH SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL CLIP:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shehnaaz Gill’s clip went viral in no time as fans showered the comment section. They dropped hearts and fire emojis for the duo. Her fans clipped out pictures from the video and shared them on social media. One of the users wrote, “Smile face per aa jaye aise hai humari shehnaaz or #ShehnaazGill❤️ ki baatein.” Another user wrote, “Our hardworking baby so proud of you girl…… Long way to go my princess #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill.” One of the users also wrote, “Super se upar.” Several others called her spontaneous and witty.

