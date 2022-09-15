Shehnaaz Gill Dance Video: Internet sensation and Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill has left no stones unturned with her kind of work and sizzling hot photoshoots. The diva was recently spotted at close friend and actor Sidharth Nigam’s birthday bash where she sported a denim-on-denim look. A series of videos and pictures from the bash were circulated on social media. But there is one such dance video of Shehnaaz Gill from the nightclub that took our attention. In the viral clip shared by a pap, the former Bigg Boss contestant was seen grooving with Sidharth Nigam.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Jassie Gill Burn The Internet With Their Fabulous Chemistry, Fans Are Shipping Them Together Already - Check Tweets

SHEHNAAZ GILL’S DANCE VIDEO WITH SIDHARTH NIGAM:

Unseen Cute moment between Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaa Co-stars #ShehnaazGill and @thesiddharthnigam at the latters birthday bash ❤️ #siddharthnigam#kisikabhaikisikijaan #SalmanKhan @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/T8XfHr98st — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) September 14, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans were in awe to see the unseen clip from Sidharth Nigam’s birthday bash. A fan wrote, “#ShehnaazGill celebrating life with utmost Joy”. Another fan wrote, “Waah Baby Kya Thumka Lagaya 🥳🥳”.

Talking about the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, earlier there were reports that Shehnaaz Gill will be paired opposite Jassie Gill, however, the reports were false and now reports claim that the girl will be seen along with Bollywood’s ace choreographer Raghav Juyal, she was also rumoured of dating him.