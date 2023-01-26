Home

Shehnaaz Gill in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Pure Treat, Fans Celebrate ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ After First Official Glimpse- Check Tweets

Shehnaaz Gill's fans are truly overjoyed to see her making her big screen debut alongside Salman Khan in the first official glimpse as the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits the screens.

Shehnaaz Gill in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Fans are excited to see Shehnaaz Gill alongside Salman Khan in his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The teaser of the film was released amid a lot of buzz and was attached to the prints of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. As the teaser hit the screens later, the fans took no time in spotting Shehnaaz in a quick glimpse and made it go viral on social media.

The Bigg Boss 13 star, who is making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is seen dressed in a South Indian outfit as she walks alongside Salman in the viral still. She wears a mint green and pink coloured saree with some traditional gold jewellery. Shehnaaz joins Salman who walks in his rowdy avatar and leads the pack from the front. The others seen in the viral still are Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Palak Tiwari (also making her Bollywood debut).

Shehnaaz’s fans seemed overjoyed seeing her first official glimpse from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. One Twitter user wrote, “Can’t take my eyes of them !! #SalmanKhan #ShehnaazGiIl #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan ❤️ (sic),” another said, “Shehnaaz Slaying in telugu avatar. From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif in Bigg Boss to India Ki Shehnaaz Gill with her debut movie teaser. She has come a long way ❤ (sic).” Check more reactions here:

Shehnaaz Slaying in telugu avatar. From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif in Bigg Boss to India Ki Shehnaaz Gill with her debut movie teaser. She has come a long way ❤.#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser #ShehnaazGiIl #Shehnaazians #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/VaoRFPZsS3 — Nisha (@NishaWa47686329) January 25, 2023

Wishing #ShehnaazGiIl All The Best For Her Bollywood Debut in #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan. May You Have A Long And Successful Career in Bollywood From @BeingSalmanKhan Fans ❤️#SalmanKhan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/TnzGQ7Xmoo — ᴮ̾ᴱ̾ᴵ̾ᴺ̾ᴳ̾ ̾̾ᴹ̾ᴱ̾ᴳ̾ᴬ̾ˢ̾ᵀ̾ᴬ̾ᴿ̾ (@BeingTobs) January 25, 2023

A small glimpse of youth internet sensation #ShehnaazGiIl in #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan teaser she’s looking adorable pic.twitter.com/T9M8IQRaUK — Harminder (@Harmindarboxoff) January 25, 2023

The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promised a full masala entertainer. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, has massy action, romance, peppy music, and a larger-than-life Salman Khan mouthing some seeti-maar dialogues.

WATCH THE TEASER OF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN HERE:

The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Eid release this year, on April 21. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan!