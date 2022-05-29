Shehnaaz Gill Inaugurates Brahmakumaris Mumbai Hospital OT: Shehnaaz Gill has taken her spiritual endeavour quite seriously ever since the actor became a follower of Brahmakumaris. Shehnaaz, who is known for her fun and candid pictures and videos, doesn’t shy away from expressing her devotional side as well. Shehnaaz recently inaugurated an operation theatre at the Brahmakumaris Mumbai hospital. Shehnaaz, who is making her grand Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, has recently into the spiritual preaching of Brahmakumaris and has now also devoted herself to community service. Shehnaaz has been earlier, seen with Brahmakumaris at airport and also spoken up at their public events.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Begins Shooting of Her Dream Debut 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Shehnaaz Sends Well Wishes to The Patients

Shehnaaz in the video clip goes inside the OT and also inaugurates it by cutting the ribbon, Shehnaaz is dressed up in a simple white salwar-suit as she smiles through the event. In another video Shehnaaz spoke to the press where she wished well for the patients who come to the hospital for their treatment. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Bold Moves in Latest Video, Fans Say, 'Uff Teri Ada' - WATCH

Reacting to Shehnaaz’s humility at the event netizens called her, “Our Pride,” “Beautiful Inside and Out” and “Inspiration.”

Shehnaaz shot to fame by participating in Bigg Boss 13 and has just begun the shooting of her Bollywood debut Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

