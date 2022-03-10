Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry. Her involvement in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 catapulted her to popularity. Following the programme, the actor had a weight loss and has since become one of the industry’s most trendy actors. Gill, who keeps her followers up to date on her locations, recently released a transitioning reel, and her beauty has fans swooning.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Childhood Pic in Long Frock Goes Viral, Fan Asks ‘Aapki Mummy Bhi 1 Size Bade Kapde Dilati Thi’

Shehnaaz posted the video on Instagram today and showed off her glam look in five different outfits. What's more? She looked stunning in each ensemble. She used her hashtag Shehnaaz Gill for the caption.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)



She wore a bright yellow top with denim, a floral design full-length dress, a black outfit with neckpiece, a red playsuit, and a crimson shimmer skirt, among other fashionable attires.

Fans showered the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Wow she is looking so beautiful.” While another user wrote, “I am loving each look and dress.” One user appreciated Shehnaaz as he wrote, “tauba tauba,” and well we couldn’t agree. She is definitely setting the internet on fire.