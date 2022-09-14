Shehnaaz Gill-Jasie Gill viral video, pics: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill were clicked together on Tuesday evening as they attended the party organised by a common friend in the town. The two Punjabi stars have worked together earlier and they have always been immensely supportive of each other. The internet is however once again amazed to see the kind of chemistry they exuded when clicked together. In the new photos and videos that are going viral on social media currently, Jassie and Shehnaaz are seen walking hand-in-hand as the man tries to protect her from the cameras around.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Ups Her Fashion Game With Hot Denim-on-Denim Look – See Sultry Pics

Shehnaaz and Jassie reunited at the birthday party of Siddharth Nigam in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. She is working with the young star in Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her fans though are all amazed to see her sharing fabulous chemistry with Jassie. Wearing a denim jacket over a corset top with a plunging neckline, Shehnaaz looks striking while Jassie wears a green shirt over a black t-shirt in his casual avatar. The two walk hand-in-hand in the pictures and make their fans go gaga over their bonding.

Several fans took to Twitter to highlight how they already want them to be together. Many fans also wished to see them together on-screen soon. One Twitter user wrote, "Chemistry dekh raha hai vinod Both has infectious smile (sic)," another user said, "Shehnaaz and jassie 🥺♥️ So sweet of jassie . He is holding sana's hand to protect her from media 🥺😭♥️ (sic)."

CHECK HOW FANS ARE SHIPPING SHEHNAAZ GILL AND JASSIE GILL TOGETHER AFTER THEIR REUNION:

Such a Gem of Person he is 💎🥺❤️

Shehnaaz and jassie 🥺♥️

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is extremely excited about her Bollywood debut in which she stars alongside Salman. The film also features Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, and Siddharth Nigam among others. Apart from KKBKKJ, the Bigg Boss 13 star has also bagged another Bollywood film titled ‘100%‘ which has John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi alongside her. The film is directed by Sajid Khan.

What do you think of Shehnaaz’s chemistry with Jassie though? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shehnaaz Gill!