Punjabi superstar and Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh has turned producer with his upcoming film Honsla Rakh, which features him alongside Pollywood actor Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her stint in the show. She has won the hearts of the audience and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her chemistry with co-contestant and television actor Sidharth Shukla has always made headlines. They both have done two music videos together, and also celebrated their respective birthdays with each other's families.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will release on October 15 on Dussehra. Honsla Rakh is backed by the 37-year-old actor's company Story Time Productions. Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram account to share the poster of Honsla Rakh. The animated poster features Diljit carrying a Sikh baby on his back.

The poster released on Thursday morning, garnered over 3,25,000 likes. Several celebs took to the comment section to wish the best for Honsla Rakh. Actor Zareen Khan wrote: "Looking forward to this one !"

Check Honsla Rakh’s first poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Honsla Rakh, to be shot in Vancouver, Canada, also stars actor Shinda Grewal, son of leading Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal. The film is co-produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions.

On the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the 2020 comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was one of the first Hindi films to release in theatres post the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.