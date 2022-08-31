Filmfare Award 2022: The glamourous, Shehnaaz Gill walked down the 67th Filmfare red carpet looking absolutely ravishing in a white embellished saree with feather detailing. The gorgeous actress and internet sensation never fails to keep up and update the audience with the ongoing fashion trends and is known as a perfect poser as we can see on her Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill has a huge amount of fan following and it keeps growing day by day, she constantly engages with her fans on her social media. Several Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others, attended the award ceremony and were all well dressed, but Shehnaaz Gill stole the show in a pristine white saree from the racks of designer Manish Malhotra.Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2022: Check Out Full Nominations List

Shehnaaz Gill is once more in the spotlight thanks to her captivating ethnic appearance in a gorgeous white saree with a sexy blouse design. Manish Malhotra’s white saree that was worn by Shehnaaz Gill is all about chikankari, glamour, shimmer and feathers. Shehnaaz Gill is one such illuminating legacy gently draped in the adornments of threadwork and feathers. She carried the outfit gracefully with a matching purse. She teamed up her look with dewy makeup, and minimal Kundan jewelry. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Second Film '100%' Marks Sajid Khan's Comeback, Fans Trend 'Diwali 2023 With Shehnaaz'

SHEHNAAZ GILL LOOKS LIKE A GODDESS IN WHITE:

The awards for 67th annual Filmfare awards were announced on Tuesday in Mumbai, with Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh among the big winners at the event. Among the winners was the film of the year 2021 – Shershaah. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is a Nightingale as She Sings 'Taaron ke Shehar', Fans Say 'Better Than Original' - Watch