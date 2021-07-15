Mumbai: Ever since her entry in the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz Gill has become everyone’s favourite. She enjoys massive popularity and is on road to success. Now, Shehaaz Gill has set the internet on fire with her stunning look for the popular Filmfare magazine.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumours of Rift With Shehnaaz Gill: 'Itni Negativity Kaha Se Latte Ho'

Shehnaaz made her debut on Filmfare’s latest digital cover and left fans in complete awe. In the picture, Shehnaaz flaunts her completely different and sexiest avatar. With white hair and a black dress, Shehnaaz looks the hottest. “She’s set the internet ablaze with her candid personality and adorable looks. Shehnaaz is everyone’s favourite girl-next-door who’s already taken the world of Punjabi cinema by a storm and is all set to achieve bigger things in the future,” an excerpt from Filmfare’s caption read. Also Read - Birthday Ranveer Ka Aur Gift Hume Mil Gaya! Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's 'Twada Kutta' Video

This has left Shehnaaz’s fans in complete awe. Sever people took to Twitter congratulating her, showering love and expressing happiness. “She is here to rule the hearts all over,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user congratulated her and wrote, “Surely a big thing for all times to come. Can’t wait for her to bless the silver screen for fans across the world. Evil eyes off #ShehnaazGill.”

Earlier in June, Shehnaaz made her debut for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar and had raised the temperature on the internet. Even in May this year, Shehnaaz Gill became the Chandigarh’s Times most desirable woman of 2020. Following the big news, Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for making me Chandigarh’s most desirable woman of 2020. This is truly and solely because of the support of you all. A big thank you once again.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill finished shooting for the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month in Canada. The movie will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year.