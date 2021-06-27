Mumbai: Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to social media sharing a behind-the-scene video from Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shoot. Also Read - Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra's Enchanting Looks From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Will Leave You Smitten

While Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her debut for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar, this video has raised the temperature on the internet. In the boomerang, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in a white shirt as she leans on the glass wall. Shehnaaz looks absolutely hot as she flaunts her looks for the camera. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill to Again Feature in Romantic Number, Sidnaaz Fans Rejoice

This is the first time that Shehnaaz Gill will be featured in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar. Ever since her entry into the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz has become everyone’s favourite. She is ruling a million hearts and enjoys a massive fan following. The Punjabi girl never fails to impress her fans with her stunning looks and her recent transformation into a hot and gorgeous diva is also jaw-dropping.

This teaser video of Shehnaaz Gill from Dabboo Ratnani’s shoot has increased excitement among fans who now eagerly wait for the final pictures from the shoot. Several of her fans took to social media praising her and showering love.

“A little progress each day adds up to big results.”..

Baby making it big 😍😍😍😍😍

Enjoying every step along the way. It is all those little steps, that makes the journey complete.. Her journey gonna b beautiful @ishehnaaz_gill ♥️✨

Meanwhile, earlier in May, Shehnaaz Gill became the Chandigarh’s Times most desirable woman of 2020. Following the big news, Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for making me Chandigarh’s most desirable woman of 2020. This is truly and solely because of the support of you all. A big thank you once again.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill finished shooting for the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month in Canada. The movie will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year.